Wednesday’s Sports

Winnsboro High School's Fishing Team

NFL

Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that they charged two adults with murder in last week’s mass shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others. It was near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. Lyndell Mays, of Raytown, Missouri, and Dominic Miller, of Kansas City, Missouri, are both charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. They were strangers who pulled out guns and began firing within seconds of starting an argument. They were both hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

NBA

The Houston Rockets confirmed Tuesday that its longtime guard/forward Robert Reid has died at 68. Reid died at his Houston home Monday following cancer treatment, according to the Houston Chronicle.

NHL

Tuesday

Rangers (37-16-3) 3 – Stars (34-15-8) 1

Igor Shesterkin made 41 saves, and the New York Rangers did in the Dallas Stars 3-1 for their eighth straight win on Tuesday.

Thursday

Stars (34-15-8) at Ottawa Senators (23-27-3) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Tuesday

No. 25 BYU (19-7 7-6) 78 – No. 11 Baylor (19-7 8-5) 71

No. 23 Texas Tech (19-7 8-5) 82 – TCU (18-8 7-6) 81

NCAAW

No. 23 Oklahoma (19-7 13-2) 95 – Cincinnati (12-14 1-11) 87

Wednesday

Texas Tech (16-11 5-9) at No. 8 Texas (24-3 11-3) at 7:00 pm LHN

Kansas (15-10 8-6) at No. 24 Baylor (19-6 8-6) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

GOLF

Top-ten finishes from Marie Baertz (BEAR-its) and Benz Far-Arun propelled the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team to a third-place finish at the Islander Classic on Tuesday at the Corpus Christi Country Club, which is the program’s highest finish in the Division I era.

HIGH SCHOOL

This last Saturday, Kale Robinson, 17, passed away during a Texas High School Bass Association tournament weigh-in. Cooper Standridge and Gage Ivey have fished with Kale on the fishing team for the last three years. They are working to arrange one more boat takeoff in honor of Kale and to raise donations for his loved ones. It will be sunrise at the Titus County boat ramp on Lake Bob Sandlin this Saturday, February 24.

BASKETBALL

Girl’s Regional Quarterfinals

Tuesday

Douglass 51 – Hawkins 44

Edgewood 42 – Pottsboro 38

Jefferson 59 – New Diana 51

No. 22 Lincoln 46 – No. 15 Sunnyvale 40

Muenster 62 – Cooper 56

No. 17 Princeton 65 – Tyler Lions 40

No. 14 Rains 51 – Ponder 45

Spring Hill 66 – Hudson 65

Tatum 66 – Queen City 63

No. 4 Winnsboro 69 – Hooks 40

Friday

No. 18 Canton vs. Alvarado at 5:30 pm

Edgewood vs. No. 16 Winnsboro at 7:30 pm

No. 17 Princeton vs. White at 6:00 pm

No. 14 Rains vs. Tatum at 6:00 pm

Tenaha vs. Martins Mill at 6:00 pm

Boy’s Bi-District

Tuesday

Alvord 63 – Sam Rayburn 60

Beckville 54 – Woden 47

Caddo Mills 75 – Roosevelt 55

Canton 62 – North Lamar 55

Center 64 – Jacksonville 51

Chapel Hill MP 83 – New Boston 46

No. 3 Carter 87 – Wills Point 35

Harts Bluff 81 – Quinlan Boles 78 OT

Hooks 92 – Mt Vernon 40

Howe 56 – Rains 52

Jefferson 59 – New Diana 51

Kimball 52 – West Mesquite 48

Leonard 61 – Lone Oak 50

Longview 79 – Porter 47

Lufkin 50 – Tyler Lions 58

No. 22 Mt Pleasant 46 – Kingwood Park 37

Muenster 49 – Bland 35

Paris 61 – Athens 46

Redwater 57 – Mineola 55

Rockwall 63 – Sachse 59

San Augustine 76 – Garrison 43

Shelbyville 51 – Chireno 44

No. 15 Sherman 67 – Forney 61

Spring Hill 66 – Hudson 65

Sulphur Bluff 50 – Savoy 36

Trinity Leadership 54 – Whitesboro 47

Van 49 – Sulphur Springs 38

Van Alstyne 81 – North Hills Prep 32

Winnsboro 62 – Atlanta 47

Wylie 43 – Tyler Legacy 42