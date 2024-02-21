Wednesday’s Sports

Winnsboro High School's Fishing Team
NFL
Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that they charged two adults with murder in last week’s mass shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others. It was near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. Lyndell Mays, of Raytown, Missouri, and Dominic Miller, of Kansas City, Missouri, are both charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. They were strangers who pulled out guns and began firing within seconds of starting an argument. They were both hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
NBA
The Houston Rockets confirmed Tuesday that its longtime guard/forward Robert Reid has died at 68. Reid died at his Houston home Monday following cancer treatment, according to the Houston Chronicle.
NHL
Tuesday
Rangers (37-16-3) 3 – Stars (34-15-8) 1
Igor Shesterkin made 41 saves, and the New York Rangers did in the Dallas Stars 3-1 for their eighth straight win on Tuesday.
Thursday
Stars (34-15-8) at Ottawa Senators (23-27-3) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
NCAAM
Tuesday
No. 25 BYU (19-7 7-6) 78 – No. 11 Baylor (19-7 8-5) 71
No. 23 Texas Tech (19-7 8-5) 82 – TCU (18-8 7-6) 81
NCAAW
No. 23 Oklahoma (19-7 13-2) 95 – Cincinnati (12-14 1-11) 87
Wednesday
Texas Tech (16-11 5-9) at No. 8 Texas (24-3 11-3) at 7:00 pm LHN
Kansas (15-10 8-6) at No. 24 Baylor (19-6 8-6) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
GOLF
Top-ten finishes from Marie Baertz (BEAR-its) and Benz Far-Arun propelled the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team to a third-place finish at the Islander Classic on Tuesday at the Corpus Christi Country Club, which is the program’s highest finish in the Division I era.
HIGH SCHOOL
This last Saturday, Kale Robinson, 17, passed away during a Texas High School Bass Association tournament weigh-in. Cooper Standridge and Gage Ivey have fished with Kale on the fishing team for the last three years. They are working to arrange one more boat takeoff in honor of Kale and to raise donations for his loved ones. It will be sunrise at the Titus County boat ramp on Lake Bob Sandlin this Saturday, February 24.
BASKETBALL
Girl’s Regional Quarterfinals
Tuesday
Douglass 51 – Hawkins 44
Edgewood 42 – Pottsboro 38
Jefferson 59 – New Diana 51
No. 22 Lincoln 46 – No. 15 Sunnyvale 40
Muenster 62 – Cooper 56
No. 17 Princeton 65 – Tyler Lions 40
No. 14 Rains 51 – Ponder 45
Spring Hill 66 – Hudson 65
Tatum 66 – Queen City 63
No. 4 Winnsboro 69 – Hooks 40
Friday
No. 18 Canton vs. Alvarado at 5:30 pm
Edgewood vs. No. 16 Winnsboro at 7:30 pm
No. 17 Princeton vs. White at 6:00 pm
No. 14 Rains vs. Tatum at 6:00 pm
Tenaha vs. Martins Mill at 6:00 pm
Boy’s Bi-District
Tuesday
Alvord 63 – Sam Rayburn 60
Beckville 54 – Woden 47
Caddo Mills 75 – Roosevelt 55
Canton 62 – North Lamar 55
Center 64 – Jacksonville 51
Chapel Hill MP 83 – New Boston 46
No. 3 Carter 87 – Wills Point 35
Harts Bluff 81 – Quinlan Boles 78 OT
Hooks 92 – Mt Vernon 40
Howe 56 – Rains 52
Jefferson 59 – New Diana 51
Kimball 52 – West Mesquite 48
Leonard 61 – Lone Oak 50
Longview 79 – Porter 47
Lufkin 50 – Tyler Lions 58
No. 22 Mt Pleasant 46 – Kingwood Park 37
Muenster 49 – Bland 35
Paris 61 – Athens 46
Redwater 57 – Mineola 55
Rockwall 63 – Sachse 59
San Augustine 76 – Garrison 43
Shelbyville 51 – Chireno 44
No. 15 Sherman 67 – Forney 61
Spring Hill 66 – Hudson 65
Sulphur Bluff 50 – Savoy 36
Trinity Leadership 54 – Whitesboro 47
Van 49 – Sulphur Springs 38
Van Alstyne 81 – North Hills Prep 32
Winnsboro 62 – Atlanta 47
Wylie 43 – Tyler Legacy 42