Local Student Wins Trip to Washington, DC

Clara Carpenter will join more than 150 Texas teens on Youth Tour, June 16-23, 2024.

Lamar Electric Cooperative is excited to announce that Clara from Detroit High School will represent the

cooperative in June on this unforgettable trip to Washington, D.C.

Carpenter was selected from among a pool of talented applicants who entered Lamar EC’s 2024

Government-in-Action Youth Tour contest. Her prize is a place on the 2024 trip to the nation’s capital,

where she will join more than 150 other Texas teens to explore monuments and museums, meet with

elected officials, and forge lasting memories and lifelong friendships.

Youth Tour has been a Texas co-op tradition since 1965, when the state’s electric cooperatives banded

together to send 58 deserving high school students on this unforgettable trip. Educating and mentoring

young people fit in with co-ops’ mission to empower and enrich the communities they serve. Since the

program’s inception, more than 4,600 Texans have taken part in Youth Tour, and nearly as many look

back on it as the trip of a lifetime.

This year Carpenter will begin her adventure in Austin, where winners from across the state will meet one another and begin forging bonds before boarding a flight to Washington. Once there the itinerary is jam-

packed with sightseeing and meaningful events, including a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and appointments with congressional representatives.

After her week in Washington, Carpenter will return home with a deeper understanding of our nation’s

history and a wealth of experiences she will never forget.

For more information about the Government-in-Action Youth Tour, visit TexasYouthTour.com, find the

Texas Youth Tour Alumni page on Facebook or ask Lamar EC for a copy of Your Tour magazine.