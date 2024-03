According to the Texas A&M Forest Service incident map, the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson, Roberts, and Hemphill counties is estimated at 1,059,570 acres burned and is 37% contained. The fire is now considered the largest in Texas history. Over the weekend, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported flare-ups of the fire west of Canadian. Firefighters continue suppression actions on the fire. Aviation provided support on the fire.