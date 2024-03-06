Texas Voting Results

Donald J. Trump and Josph Biden Jr. carried Texas and Camp, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, and Titus counties. State Representative District 5 went to Cole Hefner. U.S. Senate went to Republican Ted Cruz and Democratic candidate Colin Allred.

Camp

Sheriff – Michael Sarge Sparks 731, John Cortelyou 718

Tax Assessor – Missy Griffin Huffman

Franklin

Commissioner Pct 1 – Jerry Cooper 365 – Ricky Steed 268

Hopkins

Commissioner Pct 3 – William Bill Holden 385 – Travis Thompson 259

Lamar

US Representative District 4 – Pat Fallon

TX Representative District 1 – Gary VanDeaver

Tax Assessor – Brooke Hill

Commissioner Pct 1 – Alan Keith Skidmore

Commissioner Pct 3 – Ronald Bass

Constable Pct 2 – Curtis Graham 34.18% and Gerry Don Hines 38.2%

Constable Pct 4 – Tyler Anderson

All Propositions passed

Sheriff – Lewis Tatum

Constable Pct 1 – Dennis Findley

Titus

Commissioner Pct 1 – Jeff Parchman

Commissioner Pct 3 – Dana Applewhite

All Propositions pasted

Upshur

Sheriff – Larry Webb

Wood

Commissioner Pct 1 – Randy Dunn 925 – Justin Bowring 886

Commissioner Pct 3 – Mike Simmons

Constable Pct 1 Robert Holland

Constable Pct 2 Bobby Tucker 756 – Joshua Davis 589