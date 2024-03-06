Texas Voting Results

Donald J. Trump and Josph Biden Jr. carried Texas and Camp, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, and Titus counties. State Representative District 5 went to Cole Hefner. U.S. Senate went to Republican Ted Cruz and Democratic candidate Colin Allred.
Camp
Sheriff – Michael Sarge Sparks 731, John Cortelyou 718
Tax Assessor – Missy Griffin Huffman
Franklin
Commissioner Pct 1 – Jerry Cooper 365 – Ricky Steed 268
Hopkins
Commissioner Pct 3 – William Bill Holden 385 – Travis Thompson 259
Lamar
US Representative District 4 – Pat Fallon
TX Representative District 1 – Gary VanDeaver
Tax Assessor – Brooke Hill
Commissioner Pct 1 – Alan Keith Skidmore
Commissioner Pct 3 – Ronald Bass
Constable Pct 2 – Curtis Graham 34.18% and Gerry Don Hines 38.2%
Constable Pct 4 – Tyler Anderson
All Propositions passed
Hopkins
Sheriff – Lewis Tatum
Constable Pct 1 – Dennis Findley
Titus
Commissioner Pct 1 – Jeff Parchman
Commissioner Pct 3 – Dana Applewhite
All Propositions pasted
Upshur
Sheriff – Larry Webb
Wood
Commissioner Pct 1 – Randy Dunn 925 – Justin Bowring 886
Commissioner Pct 3 – Mike Simmons
Constable Pct 1 Robert Holland
Constable Pct 2 Bobby Tucker 756 – Joshua Davis 589