Winnsboro On The Abraham Lincoln Carrier

190409-N-SS350-0005:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 9, 2019) Chief Quartermaster William Maggard, from Winnsboro, gauges the distance between a ship with a stadimeter during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96). Bainbridge is underway as part of Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) deployment in support of maritime security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th, 6th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility. With Abraham Lincoln as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group 12 (CSG 12), Destroyer Squadron 2 (DESRON 2) and Carrier Air Wing 7 (CVW 7); as well as Alvaro de Bazan-class frigate ESPS Méndez Núñez (F 104). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Waite/Released)