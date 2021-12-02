Mid America Pet Food Header
UIL Best Robotics Championships

UIL BEST Robotics State Championships Information

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2021 UIL Robotics State Championships: BEST Division is Thursday through Saturday (Dec 2-4) at the Comerica Center in Frisco and the Frisco Convention Center. This year is the fourth year that robotics is an official UIL contest. 

The UIL Robotics: BEST Division championships will be based on BEST Award scoring by the participating teams, including head-to-head robot competition and exhibits and marketing presentations. 

Team exhibits and marketing presentations will take place at the Frisco Convention Center on Thursday and Friday. Robot matches will take place at the Comerica Center on Friday and Saturday. The complete schedule and you can find a full list of qualifiers here: https://indd.adobe.com/view/20b103a4-81ea-4d45-a9ef-7e5c6fcf787c

