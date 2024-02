The AARP Tax-AIDE program is underway at the Sulphur Springs Public Library. The free service is available to everyone, regardless of where they live or how much income or assets they have. The tax assistance is by appointment only and no walk-ins will be accepted. A link to sign up for an appointment is on our news website. https://taxappointment.aarp.org/s/registration?locationId=a1ro0000000D3Yf