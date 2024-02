Danielle Croft of Bonham has now been missing for 62 days. She was last seen on December 7 on Gates Street in Bonham at about 3am. She is described as white, 5′-2″ tall, with long brown hair and brown eyes. Other law enforcement agencies and Texas EquuSearch are assisting in the search and investigation, but Bonham police say no new leads in her disappearance have developed.