Abbott Invites Vice President To Visit Illegal Immigrant Camps

5 hours ago

 

Vice President Kamala Harris

Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday that he sent a letter to Vice President — and newly named Border Czar — Kamala Harris demanding answers and swift action to address what he referred to as an “ongoing humanitarian crisis at the border.” In the letter, the Governor urged Vice President Harris to visit the border herself amid a surge in crossings by migrant children. He urged the Biden administration to interview every unaccompanied minor coming across the border to determine if any child has been harmed, groomed, or victimized by human traffickers.

