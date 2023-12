Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Monday making illegal immigration a state crime. The new law would authorize any Texas law enforcement officer to arrest people they catch crossing the Rio Grande between ports of entry. Abbott also signed a bill designating more than $1 billion for more border barriers.

https://www.texastribune.org/2023/12/18/texas-governor-abbott-bills-border-wall-illegal-entry-crime-sb3-sb4/