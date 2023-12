A new survey from Forbes Magazine shows that Texas ranks 8th in the nation for people spoiling their dogs. Forbes found that 49.5% of Texans spend more money on their dog’s health and grooming than their own, and that 44.5% of dog owners regularly throw birthday parties or other celebrations for their dogs.

