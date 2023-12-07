Agendas For Regular Meetings and Work Session For Hopkins County Commissioners Court

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, December 11, 2023

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Regular Meeting – 10/23/2023 Regular Meeting – 11/13/2023 Regular Meeting – 11/27/2023

Work Sessions – 10-9-2023 Work Sessions – 10/23/2023 Work Sessions- 11/6/2023 Work Sessions – 11/13/2023

Work Session-

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation To Make One County Road Bore On

County Road 4751

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve Change Order # 0901 For Precinct 4 Maintenance Facility. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve Change Order # 0903 And # 0904 For Precinct 2 Maintenance Facility.

iii) The Court To Make A Matter Of Record The Specifications And Estimations For The Repairs Of The AC/Heating Unit Located In The Basement Of The Courthouse.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve Lease Purchase Finance Quotes Of John Deere 6110M Tractor With A Boom Mower For Precinct 4. i) The Court To Consider And Approve The 2022 Generator Contract HM 4416-0013 Amendment And County Judge Robert Newsom As Authorized Signator For All Documents Pertaining To The Generator. v) The Court To Consider And Approve The Amendment To Hopkins County Infrastructure Requirements for Short Term Rental Communities. vi) The Court To Consider And Approve The Special Variance To The Infrastructure Requirements For Short Term Rental Communities For A Period Of Time Set Prior To April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Lease For A Copier/Scanner/Printer From Datamax For The Hopkins County Offices Of The

Hopkins County Attorney And The AgriLife Extension Office.

ii) The Court To Consider And Approve Computer Services Agreement Between Bryan Information Technology, LLC And Hopkins County.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Telecommunications Tower Lease Agreement Between The Secretary Of The Army And Hopkins

County.

iv) The Court To Consider And Approve The NCIC Correctional Communications Service Subscriber Agreement.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

Monday, December 11, 2023

Immediately Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Marshal Endsley To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet With Beth Wisenbaker To Discuss Generator Transfer Switches.

The Court To Discuss Luminant Mining Company LLC Application For Release Of Phase II And III.