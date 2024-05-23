CHRISTUS To Expand Cardiology Services In Sulphur Springs, Creating Heart And Vascular Institute

CHRISTUS Health is expanding its world-class cardiology program to the greater Hopkins County community with the creation of the CHRISTUS Heart & Vascular Institute – Sulphur Springs.

On June 3, CHRISTUS Heart & Vascular Institute cardiologists will start seeing patients at the newly formed clinic on the campus of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, with access to the hospital emergency room, non-invasive cardiovascular services, and the cardiac cath lab.

“This is a major step forward for us in our efforts to expand our high-quality cardiology services for our community,” said Paul Harvey, president of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. “Our community deserves to have excellent heart care close to home, and we are committed to providing that.”

CHRISTUS will hold a blessing ceremony for the new clinic, located at 100 Medical Drive in Sulphur Springs, on Monday, June 3 at 11 a.m. with a community grand opening event to follow in the summer.

The CHRISTUS Heart & Vascular Institute – Sulphur Springs will work in close coordination with the teams at the CHRISTUS Heart & Vascular Institute and Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, which has earned the National Distinction of Excellence as a HeartCARE Center four times from the American College of Cardiology, has earned a Comprehensive Cardiac Care Center certification from the American Heart Association and the Joint Commission, while maintaining a top-ranked heart surgery program as designated by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.

The institute will be part of the CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic team that currently employs more than 100 cardiologists, electrophysiologists, surgeons, and advanced practice clinicians in the Northeast Texas region.

“We remain steadfast in our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and are blessed to provide Sulphur Springs and the surrounding areas the cardiovascular care they deserve,” said Deb Chelette, vice president of cardiovascular services, CHRISTUS Northeast Texas. “Residents in Northeast Texas are accustomed to receiving innovative, quality heart care from CHRISTUS and we are looking forward to making more strides in cardiovascular care to ensure that your heart is in good health.”

Dr. Fagg Sanford, Chair of the CHRISTUS Heart and Vascular Institute – Tyler added, “The CHRISTUS Heart and Vascular Institute brings accessible, seamless, and highest quality heart and vascular care to Sulphur Springs, integrating the new CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Cardiology – Sulphur Springs and the well-established CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs with the entire Northeast Texas CHRISTUS team. The power of this integrated model of dedicated clinicians and highest quality hospitals, linked by the common Epic electronic medical record, can’t be overstated”.

New and existing patients can call (903) 438-8330 to schedule an appointment.