Paris ISD Student Places 1st in Lamar Soil and Water Conservation State Poster Contest

The recent Region IV Conservation Awards Banquet held in Rusk, Texas, was a proud moment for Paris ISD as two of its young students received accolades for their creative contributions. Among the honorees was Elizabeth Gillem, a second grader from Aikin Elementary, whose artistic talents shone brightly. Her poster not only clinched first place at the regional level but also soared to the top at the state level in the K-2nd grade division. Elizabeth’s achievement is particularly commendable as it reflects her understanding and commitment to conservation themes at such a young age. She is set to be honored further at the State banquet later this summer, a fitting recognition of her talents and hard work.

Another young talent from Paris ISD who stood out at the banquet was Oliver Estrada, a third-grader from Justiss. Oliver’s poster impressively secured second place in the 3rd-6th grade division at the regional level. His success at the banquet not only highlights his artistic skills but also his ability to engage thoughtfully with environmental issues.

These achievements by Elizabeth and Oliver underscore the importance of environmental awareness from an early age and demonstrate Paris ISD’s commitment to fostering such values among its students. The recognition at the Conservation Awards Banquet is not only a testament to the student’s creativity and understanding of conservation but also shines a light on the supportive environment provided by the school district. These young minds are indeed making significant strides in promoting sustainability and conservation.