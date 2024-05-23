Crockett Students Inducted into National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS)

The Crockett Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) recently celebrated a significant milestone by inducting 42 outstanding fifth graders. This induction recognizes their exceptional academic achievements alongside their active participation in leadership and service initiatives. This induction is not merely an acknowledgment of academic excellence but a recognition of the holistic development of these young students as future leaders and active community members.

NEHS stands out from traditional honor societies by emphasizing not just academic success but also the importance of service and leadership. By involving its members in various service activities, NEHS helps cultivate a sense of responsibility and a desire to contribute positively to society. These activities are designed not only to benefit the community but also to enhance the educational environment for all students within the school.

New inductees pictured above are:

First row: Grace Biard, Raelee Bonner, Sawyer Boren, Anniston Bray, Anastacio Bridges, Zoee Cass, Allan Castillo Barrios, Tommy Cortines, and Rosa Davis. Second row: Kinslea Dunning, Ashton Gavrie Farren, Georgia Gibbs, Benjamin Gillem, Adalyn Graham, Gavin Hanley, and Conner Hendricks. Third row: Everett Hernandez, Alexander Johnson, Trezelle Johnson, Mason Norris, Ford Lindsey, Penelope Mathieu, Gabriella McGuire, and Jase McQuay. Fourth row: Kylie Mosley, Cora Neeley, Landyn Nelms, Garrett Lane, Claire O’Bryan, Isaac Oliva, Emiko Omori, and Aubree Peralta. Fifth row: Andre Plascencia, Harper Putnam, Michelle Reynaga, Fletcher Rogers, Ezequiel Segovia, Addelyn Welch, Ce’darian Wooten, Shaunessy Wortham, Olive Young, and not pictured Krish Bacharanianda.