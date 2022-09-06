 Aikin Elementary Students Start Fundraiser With Big Kahuna

The Aikin Parent Association (APA) kicked off the Big Kahuna Fundraiser on Thursday, September 1st with student assemblies. Each student took home a packet with instructions for in-person fundraising and registering online, enabling them to send emails to family and friends. Each catalog includes wrapping paper, kitchen tools, cookie dough, sweet treats, and much more. There is a donation option available both online and on the order forms.

Sales will be open September 1st – 20th on the order forms, and the online store will remain open until September 27th. Students earn a prize for every ticket that they turn in. Each student who sells 15 items will get to take a ride with schoolmates on the Monster Party Bus and enjoy a snow cone.

All APA fundraisers raise money to be used on their expenses, including student enrichment, science camp, art classes, the library, teacher appreciation, campus gardens and beautification, and a 4th grade end-of-year party. “The Big Kahuna Fundraiser is a wonderful opportunity for our students to be a part of raising money for the great ways APA supports Aikin,” stated APA President Maggie Kerby. “We are thrilled to offer a new option for fundraising that offers lots of fun incentives for our students.”