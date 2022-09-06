cypress basin hospice
 Aikin Elementary Students Start Fundraiser With Big Kahuna

 

 

Aikin students pictured left to right: Front row – Jaxon Sisson., Lillain Kyle, Evalynn Brazelton, and Jett Cass Back row – Julian Cortez, Rhythm Prince, Kailyn Robinson, and Jeremiah Tingle

The Aikin Parent Association (APA) kicked off the Big Kahuna Fundraiser on Thursday, September 1st with student assemblies.  Each student took home a packet with instructions for in-person fundraising and registering online, enabling them to send emails to family and friends.  Each catalog includes wrapping paper, kitchen tools, cookie dough, sweet treats, and much more. There is a donation option available both online and on the order forms.

Sales will be open September 1st – 20th on the order forms, and the online store will remain open until September 27th.  Students earn a prize for every ticket that they turn in.  Each student who sells 15 items will get to take a ride with schoolmates on the Monster Party Bus and enjoy a snow cone.

All APA fundraisers raise money to be used on their expenses, including student enrichment, science camp, art classes, the library, teacher appreciation, campus gardens and beautification, and a 4th grade end-of-year party. “The Big Kahuna Fundraiser is a wonderful opportunity for our students to be a part of raising money for the great ways APA supports Aikin,” stated APA President Maggie Kerby.  “We are thrilled to offer a new option for fundraising that offers lots of fun incentives for our students.”

 

