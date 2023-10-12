Aikin Student Returns to School After Battling Cancer

Local law enforcement officers came together on Monday, October 10, 2023, to escort Judd Bryan to his first day of school for this school year. Upon arrival at Aikin Elementary, Judd was greeted by all of the 3rd grade students. His homeroom class, along with staff members, all wore the special shirt that Judd and his sister created to help with medical expenses. “When Judd’s parents contacted me about this opportunity with the officers, I was so excited for our entire campus to welcome him back,” explained Aikin Principal Katie McKinney. “Hannah Sartor, his 3rd grade teacher, took it upon herself to “recreate” the first day of school for him. It was a very humbling experience that gave us all chills.”

“We have developed the Reno Police Department’s Special Hero Unit for children that struggle with medical issues,” explained Reno Police Chief Jeremy Massey. “We make them Honorary Sergeants with the Reno Police Department. We give them a plaque with a real police badge, shoulder patch, and nameplate that has Sgt. Judd Bryan, Special Hero Unit. We also give them a uniform shirt with a badge and name on it. I told him that due to his courage and bravery, we would like to make him an honorary sergeant with the Reno Police Department.”

Beginning in August, during a vacation with his mom and dad in Taos, New Mexico, Judd Bryan began having symptoms that led his parents to take him to Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock, Texas. From there, he was sent by care flight with his mom to Medical City Children’s Hospital of Dallas. At Medical City, he was diagnosed with a tumor in his spinal cord. Judd underwent spinal cord surgery, and the tumor was miraculously removed. It was later found that the tumor was malignant, and Judd had to spend two months in Dallas, undergoing occupational, physical, and proton radiation therapy. “Today, everyone has witnessed a miracle with Judd’s return to school,” expressed Mom Katharine Bryan. “Our family has been warned and are prepared for the possibility that Judd may never walk again, but Judd is beating the odds, moving his legs, and ready to be back as a Wildcat.”