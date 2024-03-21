Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
Gas Station Destroyed After Pursuit

A police pursuit in Hugo as the result of a hit and run crash ended up with the  driver crashing into the Hill & Son service station at the corner of Ward and West Jackson streets. State troopers say the store was completely demolished and there was major damage to the gas island, two vehicles and two parked vehicles. None of the people in the store were injured. The driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Choctaw Memorial, and then flown to Plano Medical Center. When Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers went to question her, she was gone. The store was not insured and First United Bank is accepting donations to help the family rebuild.

