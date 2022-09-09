Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2022
Illinois Governor Blasts Governor

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker

Another bus full of illegal immigrants has made its way from Texas to Chicago. Gov. Greg Abbott designed the busing program to spread the burden of illegal immigration to northern states. But Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says that the Governor of Texas is trying to create chaos. He says his staff has been in contact with Texas, but they are not telling him when the buses will arrive. The Mayor of Washington D.C. this week declared a public emergency over the migrants shipped there.

