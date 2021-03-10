" /> As Texas Restrictions End, COVID Cases On The Rise – EastTexasRadio.com
As Texas Restrictions End, COVID Cases On The Rise

6 hours ago

At the end of the statewide mask mandate and most occupancy restrictions in the state, Johns Hopkins University reports the number of cases of the virus in Texas is again climbing. The Johns Hopkins data show the two-week rolling average of new COVID in the state is up by 500.3 per day or 10.1%. The governor’s executive order that rescinds the statewide mask mandate and lifts most occupancy restrictions takes effect at one minute after midnight Wednesday. But don’t toss out the masks just yet. Many Texas cities, schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, medical clinics, businesses, and restaurants plan to continue enforcing both the mask requirement and observing the occupancy limits.

