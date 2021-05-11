ASC – Sports

ETBU Hauls In 10th ASC Softball Championship

CLINTON, Miss. – East Texas Baptist won its record Tenth American Southwest Conference Softball Championship by defeating Mary Hardin-Baylor 13-4 in five innings in the finals at the Mississippi College Softball Complex Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (30-5), ranked eighth in the country by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, earn the automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III Softball Championship. The bracket will be announced on NCAA.com at noon on Sunday, May 16.

ETBU also won ASC titles in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2019.

The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on two sacrifice flies. The Cru (27-14) answered with a run in the second before ETBU posted 11 runs in the bottom of the third. UMHB recorded two more runs in the fourth and added one in the fifth.

Tiger left fielder Sarah Cedillo was 2-for-3 with three RBI, three runs scored, a double, and a stolen base. Second baseman Hannah Garcia also had a double while going 2-for-2 with two runs and driving in three. Tournament MVP Marin Musicant was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in at the plate and earned the win in the circle, throwing three innings of relief.

Bailey Eggleston and Elissa Elliott had two hits each for UMHB.

All-Tournament Team

MVP – Marin Musicant, East Texas Baptist

Tauryn Cummings, East Texas Baptist

Jeanette Galvan, East Texas Baptist

Hannah Garcia, East Texas Baptist

Milly Cesare, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Elissa Elliott, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Bayleigh Grogan, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Karis Hessert, Hardin-Simmons

Kaylen Washington, Hardin-Simmons

Kenndy Carruth, Belhaven

Macy Brabham, Belhaven

Payslee Sims, Sul Ross State

Bailey Tisdale, Concordia Texas