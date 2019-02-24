ASC – Sports

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFER OF THE WEEK

Competitions: February 15-19, 2018

MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Seger Howell, Sr., Concordia Texas

Concordia Texas senior Seger Howell (Live Oak, Texas) won both of his matches in the Battle at Camp Bowie in Brownwood, helping the Tornados to a runner-up finish in a tiebreaker. In the semifinals, Howell defeated Schreiner 7&6. On Sunday against McMurry, he won 3&1 in the finals, earning his third Golfer of the Week award of the season and 12th of his career.

WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Jade Ming, Fr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Jade Ming (Lynden, Wash.) won all three of her matches at the Battle at Camp Bowie to lead the Cru to the team title. She won 3&2, 6&5 and 1 up in her victories.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

MEN

McMurry junior Clemente Yanes (Buenos Aires, Argentina) helped the War Hawks to a team title at the Battle at Camp Bowie in Brownwood. He won his semifinal match 4&3 over Mary Hardin-Baylor but lost in the championship round 3&1.

WOMEN

Concordia Texas freshman Makaela Lauritsen (Lakeway, Texas) won all three of her matches at the Battle at Camp Bowie, leading the Tornados to a runner-up finish. She opened the weekend with an 8&6 victory on Friday, then won 7&6 against Schreiner in the semifinals. Lauritsen won her match in the finals 1 up against champion Mary Hardin-Baylor.