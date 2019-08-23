ASC – Sports

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons has been picked to win the 2019 American Southwest Conference Women’s Soccer Championship. That came after a vote of the league’s head coaches and sports information directors, the ASC office announced Thursday (August 22).

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior forward Chelsea Graham and HSU senior defender Kendell Groom were selected as the ASC Preseason Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.

Hardin-Simmons (18-1-2 / 10-0-1 ASC) was the unanimous first-place pick, receiving 288 points and all 24 first-place votes. Marcus Wood and the Cowgirls won their 16th consecutive ASC championship in 2018 and advanced to the NCAA Championship Sectionals. HSU was ranked 10th in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Preseason Poll.

Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-5-2 / 9-2 ASC) was second in the preseason poll with 250 points after finishing third in the regular-season standings and reaching the ASC Championship finals for the second straight year in 2018.

UT Dallas (16-2-1 / 9-1-1 ASC) was third in the poll with 243 points after a second-place finish last season under ASC Coach of the Year Kanute Drugan.

Rounding out the poll are Sul Ross State (9-5-1 / 8-3 ASC), LeTourneau (11-6-2 / 7-4 ASC), Concordia Texas (6-10, 5-6 ASC), East Texas Baptist (8-8-1 / 5-6 ASC), McMurry (6-12-1 / 3-7-1 ASC), Ozarks (4-9-3 / 2-7-2 ASC), Howard Payne (2-12-1 / 2-8-1 ASC), Belhaven (2-14-2/ 1-9-1 ASC) and Louisiana College (2-13-1 / 1-9-1 ASC).

ASC Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll Rank Team (First Place Votes) Pts. 2018 Record (ASC) 1. Hardin-Simmons (24) 288 18-1-2 (10-0-1) 2. Mary Hardin-Baylor 250 12-5-2 (9-2) 3. UT Dallas 243 16-2-1 (9-1-1) 4. Sul Ross State 211 9-5-1 (8-3) 5. LeTourneau 190 11-6-2 (7-4) 6. Concordia Texas 161 6-10 (5-6) 7. East Texas Baptist 158 8-8-1 (5-6) 8. McMurry 112 6-12-1 (3-7-1) 9. Ozarks 94 4-9-3 (2-7-2) 10. Howard Payne 85 2-12-1 (2-8-1) 11. Belhaven 54 2-14-2 (1-9-1) 12. Louisiana College 33 2-13-1 (1-9-1) ASC Women’s Soccer Preseason Players of the Year

Offense: Chelsea Graham, Sr., F, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Defense: Kendell Groom, Sr., D, Hardin-Simmons ASC Women’s Soccer Players to Watch List Name Cl. Pos. Team Hometown Brianna Aguilar * Jr. D Ozarks Aledo, Texas Taylor Bernal Sr. F Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas Britney Berumen * Jr. M Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas Kibriana Bonner * Jr. D East Texas Baptist Humble, Texas Kayla Carlove * Sr. M Concordia Texas Carrollton, Texas Delaney Castor * So. GK Howard Payne Irving, Texas Madison Chaney * Sr. F Ozarks Cape Girardeau, Mo. Sarah Chastain Jr. D Belhaven Madison, Miss. Bailee Davis * Sr. M UT Dallas Las Vegas, Nev. Ashtyn Dilworth Fr. D Concordia Texas Schertz, Texas Madelyn Dowell * So. F Hardin-Simmons Plano, Texas Molly Edelman * Jr. M Louisiana College League City, Texas Pepper Ann Filbert Jr. M Belhaven Brandon, Miss. Ashlynn Folse Sr. F Louisiana College Thibodaux, La. Lesly Garcia * Jr. F Howard Payne Houston, Texas Haley Gillespie Sr. M Sul Ross State Judson, Texas Cayla Gonzalez * Jr. M Concordia Texas Austin, Texas Chelsea Graham * Sr. F Mary Hardin-Baylor Pasadena, Texas Kendell Groom * Sr. D Hardin-Simmons Frisco, Texas Kiara Henry * Sr. GK Ozarks Rogers, Ark. Kate Holland * So. D McMurry Mansfield, Texas Taylor Marques * Sr. M Mary Hardin-Baylor Georgetown, Texas Emmy McMaude * Jr. GK Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas Brianna Mickshaw So. M East Texas Baptist Katy, Texas Jayde Miyamoto * Sr. D Howard Payne Topeka, Kan. Sky Reynolds * Jr. M McMurry Midlothian, Texas Sybil Roberson Fr. M/F Belhaven Brandon, Miss. Ashleigh Rondon * Jr. F East Texas Baptist Carrollton, Texas Reagan Sandford * So. F LeTourneau Gastonia, N.C. Caitlyn Scheibal Jr. D Louisiana College Edwardsville, Ill. Meriah Sikora * So. M McMurry Arlington, Texas Rebekah Stevenson * Sr. M LeTourneau Conroe, Texas Megan Theros * Sr. D UT Dallas Batavia, Texas Aylin Villalobos * Sr. F Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas Stephanie White Sr. F UT Dallas San Diego, Calif. Mackenzie Wilbanks * So. GK LeTourneau Frisco, Texas 2018 All-Conference Selection*

Belhaven has completed its final year of transition into Division III athletics and will be eligible for the ASC title and selection to the NCAA Championship for the first time.

Graham (Pasadena, Texas) was a Second Team All-West Region selection by the United Soccer Coaches and a First Team All-ASC pick. She led the Cru with 12 goals and 11 assists, including three game-winners. Graham tied for the conference lead with 35 points in 2018.

Groom (Frisco, Texas) was a Second Team All-West Region selection by the USC and a First Team All-ASC pick. She recorded one goal and three assists while helping lead the Cowgirls to 15 shutouts and only allow 0.33 goals per game.

Thirty-six student-athletes were named to the ASC Women’s Soccer Players to Watch List. The List is composed of up to three players from each institution nominated by the head coaches. Twenty-six of the players submitted are returning all-conference selections including two individual award winners.

The 2019 season will get underway Friday, August 30 as 11 ASC teams take the field for their season openers.

The ASC Championship Tournament is scheduled for November 5, 8 and 10. The quarterfinals will be hosted by the top four seeds with the semifinals and championship game at the overall No. 1 seed. An automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship will be on the line.

Wilson is the official soccer ball of American Southwest Conference and used by all 12 members and during the ASC Championships.