The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of both men killed in the shooting rampage at ” The Party Venue” near Greenville late Saturday night. They were identified as 23-year-old Kevin Barry Jr., of Dallas, and 23-year-old Byron Cravens Jr., of Arlington. At least 8 other people suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries were from broken glass as people broke out windows to escape the shooting. The suspect in the shootings remains at large.