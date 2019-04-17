Baseball and Softball Results and Minor Shuts Out Angels in Today’s Sports Update

Last night on Mix 107-7, the North Lamar Pantherettes finished their sweep of district with a 12-1 win over Pittsburg in 5 innings. Karsyn Iltis got the win in the circle for North Lamar.

Jaycie Hall hit a three run homer in the game and Ashlyn Reavis had a bases clearing three run triple for the Pantherettes. North Lamar will start the playoffs next weekend against either Gilmer or Kilgore.

The Prairiland Lady Patriots defeated Commerce 10-2 on senior night. While it was Chisum falling to to Chapel Hill 6-2. Chisum and Prairiland will play each other Friday afternoon at Chisum.

Rivercrest also won last night to finish district with a perfect 12-0 record.

In baseball, the North Lamar Panthers we’re blanked by Pleasant Grove 13-0 on the road. Chisum fell to to Winnsboro 4-0 and Prairiland took care of Chapel Hill 7-0.

The No. 8 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team has announced a schedule change. Due to severe weather forecasts, the Lions’ doubleheader scheduled for Today against St. Edward’s has been canceled. The series will not be rescheduled.

A five-run sixth and tremendous work from the bullpen helped the RoughRiders claw back in Tuesday’s game against Corpus Christi before falling 8-6 to the Hooks.

The Dallas Stars look to even their first round playoff series tonight against Nashville. Puck drop is at 7pm.

The Texas Rangers blanked the Angels last night 5-0. Mike Minor pitched a complete game three hitter to get the victory.

Those two teams are back at it today on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame is at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.