cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Baseball and Softball Results and Minor Shuts Out Angels in Today’s Sports Update

52 mins ago

 

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

Last night on Mix 107-7, the North Lamar Pantherettes finished their sweep of district with a 12-1 win over Pittsburg in 5 innings. Karsyn Iltis got the win in the circle for North Lamar.

Jaycie Hall hit a three run homer in the game and Ashlyn Reavis had a bases clearing three run triple for the Pantherettes. North Lamar will start the playoffs next weekend against either Gilmer or Kilgore.

The Prairiland Lady Patriots defeated Commerce 10-2 on senior night. While it was Chisum falling to to Chapel Hill 6-2. Chisum and Prairiland will play each other Friday afternoon at Chisum.

Rivercrest also won last night to finish district with a perfect 12-0 record.

In baseball, the North Lamar Panthers we’re blanked by Pleasant Grove 13-0 on the road. Chisum fell to to Winnsboro 4-0 and Prairiland took care of Chapel Hill 7-0.

The No. 8 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team has announced a schedule change. Due to severe weather forecasts, the Lions’ doubleheader scheduled for Today against St. Edward’s has been canceled. The series will not be rescheduled.

A five-run sixth and tremendous work from the bullpen helped the RoughRiders claw back in Tuesday’s game against Corpus Christi before falling 8-6 to the Hooks.

The Dallas Stars look to even their first round playoff series tonight against Nashville. Puck drop is at 7pm.

The Texas Rangers blanked the Angels last night 5-0. Mike Minor pitched a complete game three hitter to get the victory.

Those two teams are back at it today on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame is at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     