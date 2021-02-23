TxDOT Public Meeting Hunt County

I-30 Hunt County West Virtual Public Meeting Set on Feb. 25

Comments sought on proposed improvements

PARIS – The Texas Department of Transportation will host an online virtual public meeting from 5:00 pm, Feb. 25 through 11:59 pm, Mar. 12, to gather public input on proposed improvements to I-30 in the western portion of Hunt County.

A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will be available. After viewing the online exhibition, residents can provide comments and input on this proposed roadway through 11:59 pm Mar. 12.

The proposed improvements are designed to reconstruct and widen I-30 from four lanes to six, reconfigure access ramps, and incorporate one-way frontage roads from FM 2642 to State Highway 34. The proposed conversion of frontage roads to one-way and adding capacity to the freeway with the 12.34-mile project area are needed to improve safety and reduce congestion between FM 2642 and SH 34.

Proposed improvements to CR 2511 and 2646, FM 1565, FM 36, FM 1903, and FM 1570 at their intersections with I-30 would also enhance connectivity within the project area. Additional right of way would be required, but we anticipate no residential or non-residential structures displaced at this time.

To view the pre-recorded presentation:

Go to www.txdot.gov and click on Inside TxDOT. Click on Get Involved, followed by Hearings-Meetings. Select the Paris District.

Residents can also copy/paste this link into their browser:

https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/paris/022521.html.

Comments can also be written and mailed to Mahi Naga PE, TxDOT Paris District Office, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. You may also send your comments via email to:

Mahinthakumar.Nagathavabalasubramanium@txdot.gov

TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains, and Red River counties.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

FLASH FLOODS RESPONSIBLE FOR MOST WEATHER-RELATED DEATHS

“Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign offers safety tips for motorists traveling through flooded areas.

AUSTIN – Texas is famous for its ever-changing weather, including flash floods that can make your driving treacherous in low-lying areas and on water-covered roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reminding drivers to heed this crucial life-saving warning: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

Flash floods are the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Texas, and about 60% of flood-related deaths in our state involve motor vehicles. Just six inches of fast-moving water—enough to barely touch most people’s lower legs or cover their ankles—can cause motorists to lose control of a vehicle, even a pickup truck or SUV. Floodwaters also may be hiding dangers such as debris, tree branches, power lines, or damage to the road that can seriously damage a vehicle and harm or even kill drivers and passengers.

State law requires drivers to heed barriers blocking low water crossings or flooded roadways or face a fine of up to $2,000 and up to 180 days in jail. Motorists tampering with or remove a roadway warning sign or barricade are subject to a fine. It can be up to $1,000, up to two years in jail, or both.

TxDOT advises motorists in areas experiencing heavy rain or flooding to follow these safety tips:

Stay informed about weather conditions.

Never drive through still or moving floodwaters. Turn around, don’t drown!

Reduce your speed, drive to conditions, and turn off cruise control.

Be cautious driving at night when it can be harder to see flood dangers.

If your vehicle stalls in floodwaters, leave it and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.

“Be Safe. Drive Smart.” is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX. It is a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.