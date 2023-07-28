Biden Issues Weather Alert

President Joe Biden announced what the White House calls a first-ever heat “Hazard Alert” as temperatures across Texas pass 100 degrees for days in a row. President Biden directed the Department of Labor to increase heat-safety inspections in outdoor workplaces like farms and construction sites. The Labor Department also will issue new guidance to employers about safety and information to employees so they know their rights.
Related Articles
Mark Your Calendars for September 2nd 2023 and Be Prepared for the Fiesta in Paris, Texas
22 mins ago