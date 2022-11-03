Blue Blazes Band Advances To State

Paris High School Blue Blazes Band has earned their fifth trip to the state marching band finals to perform their award-winning halftime show “Psychopomp.”

The PHS band placed third at the Area C contest Saturday in Lindale High School Stadium to earn their ticket to the Class 4A State Marching Band Contest on Wednesday, Nov 8, at the San Antonio Alamodome. The top five bands at Area C qualified for the state finals this year.

“The directors and staff of the PHS band are extremely proud of the work of all of the students,” PHS band director Charles Grissom stated. “Our students work hard and have fun when they perform. Their excitement is contagious.”

PHS will perform at 2:00 pm, with the finalist announced at 4:00 pm and finals starting at 7:00 pm. A total of 23 bands will compete in the prelims bidding for a chance to be in the top 10 to perform their show one last time in front of an entirely different set of judges.

You can get more information about the contest at https://www.uiltexas.org/music/marching-band/state.

The PHS band is under the direction of Charles Grissom, assisted by Bryan Ewing, Beverly Ewing, Luke Hahn, Emily Hahn, and Raphael Ramirez. Angela Ramirez and Daniella Ortega direct the PHS Colorguard.