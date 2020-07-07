Boil Water Noticed Canceled

Tim Williford, VP Operations of Monarch Utilities, announce that Pine Harbor Water System is now safe. They canceled the Boil Water Notification.

Saturday, July 4, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Pine Harbor water system to issue a Boil Water Notice, informing customers to boil water before consumption. The system received the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and bacteriological quality. TCEQ received the testing that indicates that the water no longer requires boiling.