" /> Boil Water Noticed Canceled – EastTexasRadio.com
Access Financial Group
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020

Boil Water Noticed Canceled

5 hours ago

Tim Williford, VP Operations of Monarch Utilities, announce that Pine Harbor Water System is now safe. They canceled the Boil Water Notification.

Saturday, July 4, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Pine Harbor water system to issue a Boil Water Notice, informing customers to boil water before consumption. The system received the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and bacteriological quality. TCEQ received the testing that indicates that the water no longer requires boiling.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     