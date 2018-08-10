Breaking News Hopkins County Teen Convicted Of Murder

After deliberating for less than an hour, a Hopkins County jury convicted 17 year old Gavin Heath Gilbert of murder. He had been indicted in the fatal shooting of 18 year old Tyrese O’Neal Pryor in December of 2017. Gilbert opted to have the jury determine his sentence, and the sentencing hearing will get underway today. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Will Ramsay and Assistant District Attorney Clay Harrison. Gilbert was represented by Sulphur Springs Attorney Frank Long, a former District Attorney.