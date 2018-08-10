Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header

Breaking News Hopkins County Teen Convicted Of Murder

3 hours ago

 

After deliberating for less than an hour, a Hopkins County jury convicted 17 year old Gavin Heath Gilbert of murder. He had been indicted in the fatal shooting of 18 year old Tyrese O’Neal Pryor in December of 2017.   Gilbert opted to have the jury determine his sentence, and the sentencing hearing will get underway today.  The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Will Ramsay and  Assistant District Attorney Clay Harrison.  Gilbert was represented by Sulphur Springs Attorney Frank Long, a former District Attorney.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     