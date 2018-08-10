Texarkana Pleasant Grove Meets With UIL

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the Courtyard Marriott in Pflugerville to determine the eligibility of student-athletes and discuss alleged rule violations.

A schedule of Tuesday’s hearings follows.

HEARING (AA-HH)

9:05 a.m. AA. Austin Westlake High School: Appeal of District 25-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

9:50 a.m. BB. Texarkana Pleasant Grove High School: Consideration of State Executive Committee Decision Regarding Section 27(a)(2), Individual Student Suspension

10:35 a.m. CC. New Caney Porter High School: Appeal of District 21-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student-Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

11:20 a.m. DD. Santa Gertrudis Academy High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Coach Michael Ruiz

12:30 p.m. EE. Lamesa High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Bobby Alvarez

1:00 p.m. FF. Smithville High School: Appeal of District 12-4A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

1:45 p.m. GG. Edinburg Vela High School Student A: Appeal of District 31-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

2:30 p.m. HH. Edinburg Vela High School Student B: Appeal of District 31-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting and all interested parties are welcome to attend.