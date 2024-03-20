Brother Sexually Abused Three Sisters

Bryan Saenz

A court sentenced Bryan Saenz, 39, of Waco, to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing three sisters over several years. Judge Thomas West sentenced Saenz to 40 years on the aggravated sexual assault of a child count and 20 years each on the indecency counts. The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office amended Count 1 to aggravated sexual assault of a child. This first-degree felony carries a maximum life term but offers the possibility of parole after Saenz is given credit for serving half of his 40-year term. Saenz will serve the 20 years concurrently with the 40-year sentence.