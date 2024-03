There is a Flood Warning for Hopkins County starting at 2:17 pm Wednesday. Expect scattered showers and possibly a couple of isolated thunderstorms late tonight across the western sections of Eastern Texas. Do not expect any hazardous weather. Strong to marginally severe storms, especially along and south of I-20, will be possible, with hail and downburst thunderstorm winds. Expect heavy rainfall primarily east of I-35, where total amounts will range between 1″ and 2+ inches.