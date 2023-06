Officials captured the Dallas capital murder suspect out on bail but cut his ankle monitor and fled. Tyrese Simmons, 23, was arrested in Tulsa and will soon be deported back to Dallas. They are accusing Simmons of shooting nine-year-old Bradoniya Bennett when he allegedly targeted a rival rapper who lived next door. Bennett was shot in the head as she sat on her sofa watching television. Investigators say Simmons fired into the wrong apartment by mistake.