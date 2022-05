Baby formula shortages force parents to get creative, with some even sharing home recipes online. But Dr. Valerie Smith with The Texas Medical Association says that can get dangerous. She says, instead of going to the pantry, call your pediatrician. Doctors can help get formula as a medical supply. The infant formula shortage started with a recall earlier this year, which compounded supply chain issues.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/08/business/baby-formula-shortage/index.html