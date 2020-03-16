" /> CDC Recommends Against Gatherings Of 50 Or More – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
cypress basin hospice
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Morrell banner

CDC Recommends Against Gatherings Of 50 Or More

2 hours ago

 

The Centers for Disease Control now recommend that for the next 8 weeks, organizations -either groups or individuals cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the country. This recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, colleges, or businesses. This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the COVID 19 into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     