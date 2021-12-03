Mid America Pet Food Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
cypress basin hospice
Roper & White
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Christmas at the TAMU-Commerce Planetarium

The planetarium is open to the public for regular planetarium shows on Fridays at 7:00 pm and 8:15 pm. Each show lasts approximately 50 minutes, beginning with a live, interactive presentation of the current night sky where constellations, stars and planets are shown.

The Texas A&M-Commerce Planetarium will be holding their annual Christmas programming along with a tour of the night sky tonight.  “Let it Snow” will play at 7 p.m., combining different traditional Christmas and an exciting finale featuring the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The show will have computer-animated videos synced to the music.  The next part, starting at 8:15 p.m., will blast you back 2000 years in search of a scientific explanation for the Star of Bethlehem. Opening at 6:30 p.m., the ticket office will have tickets available for $5 a person for each show.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     