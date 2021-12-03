Christmas at the TAMU-Commerce Planetarium

The Texas A&M-Commerce Planetarium will be holding their annual Christmas programming along with a tour of the night sky tonight. “Let it Snow” will play at 7 p.m., combining different traditional Christmas and an exciting finale featuring the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The show will have computer-animated videos synced to the music. The next part, starting at 8:15 p.m., will blast you back 2000 years in search of a scientific explanation for the Star of Bethlehem. Opening at 6:30 p.m., the ticket office will have tickets available for $5 a person for each show.