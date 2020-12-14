CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ for the Fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade  

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs was awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Gradea national distinction recognizing CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs’ achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“It is my honor to announce that CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs received an ‘A’ rating in patient safety from The Leapfrog Group for the Fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. It is the third consecutive ‘A’ rating this team has received, which is a testament to their continued dedication to excellence and to the safety of every patient who depends on us for their care!” said Paul Harvey, President/CEO, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs.

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs was awarded an ‘A’ grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for fall 2020. To see CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs’ full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.