Monday’s Sports

NFL

The Packers and Chiefs are in the catbird seat trying to hold on to the No. 1 seed. Not far behind are the Jets, who have lost all their games to date. The Saints lost to the Eagles 24-21 over the weekend. The Bills knocked off the Steelers in a pivotal AFC showdown. Dallas won, 30-7 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

MLB

For the first time in 105 years, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will have a new name. The New York Times reports that the Indians have decided to change their Native American-inspired nickname. Over the summer, the club announced they were exploring such a move but has not given specifics since. Some are suggesting Spiders a shot-lived National League franchise in the nineteenth century. Some women and a man or two might be scared of that.

NCAA

Sue Donohoe is a former Stephen F. Austin State University assistant woman’s basketball coach. She served as the director of both the women’s and men’s NCAA Division I basketball tournaments. ESPN.com is reporting that she died. Donohoe, a native of Pineville, Louisiana, died Sunday after a brief illness not related to COVID-19.

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Franklin 14 – Waskom 13

Longview 41 – Lufkin 5

Lovejoy 45 – Greenville 30

Pine Tree 34 – A&M Consolidated 28

Texas High 37 – Lake Creek 7

Tyler Legacy 20 – Naaman Forest 14

Tyler Legacy wins its first playoff game in 11 years. Lindale, Carthage, and Gilmer all advance. The Gilmer Buckeyes are going to the state championship finals for the first time since they last won it all in 2014. The Buckeyes defeated the Steers at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium on Friday. The final score was 35-21.

Jim Ned ended Mt Vernon’s season 24-17, Whitehouse lost to Montgomery 38-31, and Huntsville beat Nacogdoches 29-0.

Basketball

Sulphur Springs Lady Cats got a head start to their basketball season. They defeated Mt Pleasant 41-36 in the district opener. The guys boomeranged after their loss to Naaman Forest with a win last Friday over Royse City 57-38.