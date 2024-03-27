Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Congress Questioning Credit Card “Swipe Fees”

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing a bill they say would fight inflation. It would remove expensive credit card “swipe fees,” which small businesses pay. Jeff Burdett heads the Federation of Independent Business in Texas, which supports the so-called “Credit Card Competition Act.” He says reducing the hidden processing fees would drive down costs for small businesses. Those savings would then get passed on to consumers. Congress wants to hear from the Visa and Mastercard heads on Capitol Hill.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved