The April 8 total solar eclipse will be a once-in-a-lifetime event for many Texas businesses hoping to cash in on all the tourists. Economist Ray Perryman says that does not count the Texans traveling to the prime viewing spots. He puts the total economic impact of the eclipse at just around one point four billion dollars. That aligns with some of the state’s most significant sporting events. The difference is that small towns are the ones that will benefit, not the big cities.