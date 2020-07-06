" /> COVID-19 Latest Count Monday (Jul 06) 5:00 PM – EastTexasRadio.com
COVID-19 Latest Count Monday (Jul 06) 5:00 PM

7 hours ago

Monday, Jul 6,  – 5:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 11,674,028 538,818 6,400,902 4,565,650
The U.S. 3,019,174 132,784 1,307,621 1,578,769
Texas 203,499 2,683 103,782 110,096

Saturday, Jun 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 8,832,385 464,227 4,457,584 3,744,962
The U.S. 2,312,305 121,619 957,204 1,233,482
Texas 107,481 2,174 65,329 41,495

Wednesday, May 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Recovered Active
Worldwide 5,039,500 326,501 1,994,012 2,720,114
The U.S. 1,577,936 93,867 364,683 1,119,386
Texas 50,758 1,402 29,359 49,912

Monday, April 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Tested Recovered
Worldwide 2,178,149 145,329 18,161,936 546,743
The U.S. 749,222 39,375 3,394,173 67,052
Texas 18,923 477 182,710 5,334

Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 256,176 10,593 7,449 87,388
The U.S. 15,888 206 60 26
Texas 325 5 0 0

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS
Harris – Houston 36,597 400
Dallas – Dallas 25,840 395
Bexar – San Antonio 14,763 130
Tarrant – Fort Worth 14,008 236
Travis – Austin 11,679 137
Caddo Parish LA – Shreveport 3,598 243
Collin – McKinney 3,521 46
Denton – Denton 3,338 37
Bossier Parish LA – Benton 1,007 35
Titus – Mt Pleasant 852 5
Smith – Tyler 772 5
Kaufman – Kaufman 758 5
Sevier AR – DeQueen 743 8
Grayson – Sherman 630 5
McCurtain OK – Idabel 542 7
Hunt – Greenville 533 8
Bowie – New Boston 458 22
Gregg – Longview 417 14
Rockwall – Rockwall 395 16
Lamar – Paris 337 13
Harrison – Marshall 332 33
Rusk – Henderson 283 3
Miller AR – Texarkana 220 2
Cherokee – Rusk 212 2
Henderson – Athens 168 4
Camp – Pittsburg 123 2
Choctaw OK – Hugo 119 1
Red River – Clarksville 117 12
Fannin – Bonham 112 7
Van Zandt – Canton 112 3
Wood – Quitman 98 5
Hopkins – Sulphur Springs 71 1*
Upshur – Gilmer 70 0
Cass – Linden 51 2
Franklin – Mt Vernon 50 0
Morris – Daingerfield 42 0
Little River AR – Ashdown 40 0
Marion – Jefferson 29 1
Rains – Emory 14 0
Delta – Cooper 7 0
*Hopkins County disputes State’s count of one death and says there are no deaths.

CDC COVID-19 Test English

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html

CDC COVID-19 Test Spanish

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

