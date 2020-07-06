COVID-19 Latest Count Monday (Jul 06) 5:00 PM

Monday, Jul 6, – 5:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|11,674,028
|538,818
|6,400,902
|4,565,650
|The U.S.
|3,019,174
|132,784
|1,307,621
|1,578,769
|Texas
|203,499
|2,683
|103,782
|110,096
Saturday, Jun 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|8,832,385
|464,227
|4,457,584
|3,744,962
|The U.S.
|2,312,305
|121,619
|957,204
|1,233,482
|Texas
|107,481
|2,174
|65,329
|41,495
Wednesday, May 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Recovered
|Active
|Worldwide
|5,039,500
|326,501
|1,994,012
|2,720,114
|The U.S.
|1,577,936
|93,867
|364,683
|1,119,386
|Texas
|50,758
|1,402
|29,359
|49,912
Monday, April 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Tested
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|2,178,149
|145,329
|18,161,936
|546,743
|The U.S.
|749,222
|39,375
|3,394,173
|67,052
|Texas
|18,923
|477
|182,710
|5,334
Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Serious
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|256,176
|10,593
|7,449
|87,388
|The U.S.
|15,888
|206
|60
|26
|Texas
|325
|5
|0
|0
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
|DEATHS
|Harris – Houston
|36,597
|400
|Dallas – Dallas
|25,840
|395
|Bexar – San Antonio
|14,763
|130
|Tarrant – Fort Worth
|14,008
|236
|Travis – Austin
|11,679
|137
|Caddo Parish LA – Shreveport
|3,598
|243
|Collin – McKinney
|3,521
|46
|Denton – Denton
|3,338
|37
|Bossier Parish LA – Benton
|1,007
|35
|Titus – Mt Pleasant
|852
|5
|Smith – Tyler
|772
|5
|Kaufman – Kaufman
|758
|5
|Sevier AR – DeQueen
|743
|8
|Grayson – Sherman
|630
|5
|McCurtain OK – Idabel
|542
|7
|Hunt – Greenville
|533
|8
|Bowie – New Boston
|458
|22
|Gregg – Longview
|417
|14
|Rockwall – Rockwall
|395
|16
|Lamar – Paris
|337
|13
|Harrison – Marshall
|332
|33
|Rusk – Henderson
|283
|3
|Miller AR – Texarkana
|220
|2
|Cherokee – Rusk
|212
|2
|Henderson – Athens
|168
|4
|Camp – Pittsburg
|123
|2
|Choctaw OK – Hugo
|119
|1
|Red River – Clarksville
|117
|12
|Fannin – Bonham
|112
|7
|Van Zandt – Canton
|112
|3
|Wood – Quitman
|98
|5
|Hopkins – Sulphur Springs
|71
|1*
|Upshur – Gilmer
|70
|0
|Cass – Linden
|51
|2
|Franklin – Mt Vernon
|50
|0
|Morris – Daingerfield
|42
|0
|Little River AR – Ashdown
|40
|0
|Marion – Jefferson
|29
|1
|Rains – Emory
|14
|0
|Delta – Cooper
|7
|0
*Hopkins County disputes State’s count of one death and says there are no deaths.
