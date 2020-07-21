COVID-19 Parties A Problem In North Texas

The City of Denton is warning residents of the dangers of people deliberately trying to infect themselves by attending “COVID-19 parties.” The City put out a tweet warning of the health and legal consequences for those participating or hosting such a party. The idea is to deliberately get the virus so that you can have the antibodies. But Dr. Neale Chumbler Dean of the College of Health and Public Service at UNT says now evidence shows that the antibodies only last a few months and those infected once can get it again. He says the other problem is that participants pass it on to others with whom they come into contact. Just last week, a San Antonio man died after attending such a party because he thought the virus was a hoax.