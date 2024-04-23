Day Two Of Historic Hush Money Trial

A longtime tabloid publisher, David Pecker, is expected Tuesday to tell jurors about his efforts to help Donal Trump stifle unflattering stories during the 2016 campaign as testimony resumes in the historic hush money trial of the former president. Pecker, the former National Enquirer publisher who prosecutors say worked with Trump and Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, on a so-called “catch-and-kill” strategy to buy up and then spike negative stories during the campaign, testified briefly Monday and will be back on the stand Tuesday in the Manhattan trial.