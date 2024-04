The Marshall Police Department arrested a man and a woman following a theft incident at a Walmart in Marshall on Friday night. According to Marshall PD, officers were called to the scene on Friday to respond to a shoplifting incident involving a man and a woman. Bridgette Eleanor Peyton, 32, of Burlington, WI, was arrested for failure to identify as a fugitive, credit or debit card abuse, theft of property worth $100 and $750, and two warrants from Wisconsin.