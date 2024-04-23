Paris Police Report For Tuesday, April 23

On Monday, Paris officers were leaving an incident in the 2100 block of Bonham St. when a vehicle driven by Alex Carson Demato, 25, struck a parked Patrol Unit. Officers had parked the patrol vehicle in a traffic lane and activated all emergency lighting. The car driven by Demato was operating at a high rate of speed, which caused significant damage to both vehicles. Officers made contact with Demato, who was intoxicated. After testing Demato, they took him to a medical facility where they drew blood after obtaining a search warrant. At the time of the accident, Demato had a young child with him. The child was in a safety seat but was not adequately secured. Paris EMS transported the child to Paris Regional Medical Center, evaluated by hospital staff, and then released to another family member. Demato was charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Under 15 years of age in the vehicle, a felony.

Officers arrested George Alex Jones, 48, on Monday for an outstanding warrant for Criminal Trespassing. The warrant stemmed from a March 3, 2024, incident in which Brown gained entry to a victim’s residence illegally after being warned to stay away. Police contacted Jones in the 300 block of 5th NE and took him into custody without incident.

On Monday, officers responded to the 700 block of E. Austin St in regards to shots fired. Witnesses advised that some subjects had gotten into an altercation and had exchanged gunfire. Police located one of the vehicles involved in the 600 block of SE 13th St. Despite the lack of cooperation by the associated persons, they identified some of the occupants and found a firearm in the vehicle. This vehicle had numerous bullet holes in the windows and body. They identified another car in the disturbance, and Lamar County Deputies stopped it on Highway 271. They arrested the driver of that vehicle, Ka’Daevious Jenkins, 23, of Hugo, for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Theft of a Firearm, Jenkins had a stolen 9mm handgun, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana. No injuries were discovered or reported by either of the suspects. The incident is still under investigation.

Officers made six traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 85 calls for service on Monday, April 22.

Captain John T. Bull