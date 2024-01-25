Pilot Identified in Fatal Fannin County Plane Crash

State Troopers have issued their preliminary report in the crash of a Cessna 172 Wednesday night shortly before 8:30 in Fannin County. It happened in an open field about 9 miles northeast of Telephone, TX. The pilot, identified as 23-year-old Timothy James Logan of Stokesdale, North Carolina was pronounced dead at the scene.. He was the only one on board. The investigation showed that the plane had been stolen from ATP Flight School in Addison. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.