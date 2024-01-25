ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Pilot Identified in Fatal Fannin County Plane Crash

 

Cessna 172
( not actual aircraft involved in Fannin County Crash)

State Troopers have issued their preliminary report in the crash of a Cessna 172 Wednesday night  shortly before 8:30 in Fannin County. It happened in an open field about  9 miles northeast of Telephone, TX.  The pilot, identified as 23-year-old Timothy James Logan of Stokesdale, North Carolina  was pronounced dead at the scene.. He was the only one on board.  The investigation showed that the plane had been stolen from ATP Flight School in Addison. The Federal Aviation Administration  and the National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.

