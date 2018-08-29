Democrat Candidate For US Congress Blasts ICE Raid In Lamar County

Democrat Catherine Krantz of Emory, who is challenging incumbent Republican John Ratcliff for the District 4 seat in the US House of Representatives issued a scathing statement Wednesday on the ICE raid at the Load Trail trailer manufacturing plant in Lamar County.

For Immediate release:

Democratic nominee for US House Texas District 4, Catherine Krantz, issued

the following statement today in response to an immigration raid that

affected over 100 employees in her northeast Texas district.

On Tuesday over 300 federal agents and staff stormed a manufacturing plant

in northeast Texas with guns drawn and helicopters flying overhead, in one

of the largest workplace raids in over a decade, shocking the tiny community

and alarming residents across the region. I can only imagine the expense of

this military-style operation and wonder what its true goals were.

If the true goal is legal immigration, why not reform the system to make it

easier to become legal? That can be done with paperwork and no guns

necessary. Were they really prepared to shoot people at their jobs? The

owners of this business are well-known, if the true goal was to hold the

business owner accountable, why then show up with a line of Homeland

Security Buses? One car and a subpoena should have been enough. If the true

goal is to protect American jobs and American workers, why not require more

protections for workers, like raising the minimum wage, making healthcare

affordable, or requiring paid leave. The majority of the workers were U.S.

Citizens, I have a hard time believing this has anything to do with taking

care of American employees. If the goal is to make us feel safer, I feel no

safer in an overly militarized society that enforces administrative crimes

with brute force.

If the goal is to terrorize, frightened immigrant communities and randomly

deport as many as you can, then this seems to be how you do it. This seems

nothing more than a public spectacle intended to intimidate.

We can have a just and compassionate immigration system that acknowledges

the economic realities facing workers and employers alike. A system that

works. But as long as xenophobia and anti-immigrant hysteria leads the

conversation, we will not get there. I foresee an ugly future if we

continue down this path of over militarization of our immigration system. I,

for one, would not feel one bit safer in that America.