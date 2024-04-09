Sandlin Header 2022
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Dedrick Lammar Rose Luke was arrested Monday for Burglary of a Habitation with the Intent to Commit Another Felony. They booked him into the Hopkins County Jail, and at last reported, he was still in jail.

Deputies arrested Oscar Salazar-Martin for Possession of a Controlled Substance of more than one but less than four grams. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested Isaiah James Sims on a Wood County warrant for Theft of a Firearm. No other information was available.

David Ray Rholes, Jr., was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of the Probation he was on for two drug charges. He remains in the Hopkins County jail.

