Deport baseball association is putting together a kickball tournament on June 3rd! $250 for a team of 11. Must be registered by May 28th. We will be serving nachos, hot dogs and have a concession stand available along with a silent auction. All proceeds go to the Deport Baseball Association. Must be 16 years or older to play. Please call or text Hollie at 972-567-0897 to sign your team up.